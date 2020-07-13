Lamar Advertising signs deal with Allegiant Stadium

The deal, announced Monday, includes nine off-premise digital billboards for general advertising as they commute between Allegiant stadium and McCarran International Airport, as well as the digital marquee sign set for exclusive use by Allegiant Stadium.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium as it nears completion on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Lamar Advertising Company signed a deal with the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium to be their out-of-home advertising partner.

The deal, announced Monday, includes nine off-premise digital billboards for general advertising, as well as the digital marquee sign being constructed on Dean Martin Drive on the east side of Allegiant Stadium, the advertising company announced Monday.

“There is so much excitement and anticipation for the opening of the Raiders’ new stadium and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Christopher Prickett, vice president and territory manager of Lamar Advertising Company in a statement. “Bringing together two iconic brands, Lamar and the Raiders, in the fastest-growing sports city in the U.S. is a testament to the vitality of our respective businesses. We look forward to giving advertisers the opportunity to engage with football fans and event attendees at the stadium in a meaningful and memorable way with our new inventory.”

Allegiant Stadium is 98 percent complete and is on track to be substantially complete by the end of the month. The $2 billion, 65,000 seat stadium will be home the the Raiders and UNLV football.

“The Raiders are excited to partner with Lamar Advertising, connecting the organization to one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world,” said Raiders President Marc Badain in a release. “The digital billboard displays and the full-motion digital marquee at Allegiant Stadium will not only reach visitors on game day, but will serve to further connect the team to Raiders fans everywhere.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.