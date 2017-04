A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting — the first since the NFL approved the Oakland Raiders’ request to relocate to Las Vegas — is being live-streamed Thursday and can be accessed through the Review-Journal.

The meeting began at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

Raiders team executives are expected to appear and provide new details on plans to develop a stadium near the Strip.