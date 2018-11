The Raiders are coming. It’s been exactly one year since the groundbreaking of what will serve as the Raiders’ official home, the Las Vegas Stadium.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, during the Raiders Stadium Groundbreaking Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A view of the construction site of the Raiders stadium as seen from inside a helicopter piloted by Joe Munoz, 41, of Maverick Helicopters, in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Construction at the future stadium site of the Raiders in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Aerial photo of Raiders stadium construction on Sept. 9, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Raiders)

Construction continues at the site of the NFL's Raiders football stadium on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Aerial photo of Raiders stadium construction on Oct. 17, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction continues at Las Vegas Stadium on Monday, June 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Construction at Las Vegas Raiders stadium as seen on September 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A quiet Raiders stadium construction site in Las Vegas as workers were off for the day in recognition of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal

We took a look at the progress made on the stadium since day one of construction. The stadium is projected to be finished for the 2020 NFL season.

