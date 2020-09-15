Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up

The video screen, spanning 27,600 square feet on the Interstate 15-facing side of the $2 billion stadium, was illuminated Monday night with color test bars.

The massive video board lit up on the Interstate 15 facing portion of Allegiant Stadium. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The largest major piece on the exterior of Allegiant Stadium that’s left to be finished lit up Monday night.

Sign plans submitted to Clark County show the video board is 80 feet tall by 345 feet long.

The screen is made of mediamesh, which allows those inside the stadium to see out the windows of the stadium while it’s in use.

The sign plan for the stadium approved in November by the Clark County Commission after Federal Aviation Administration review doesn’t expect the screen to pose issues to motorists on I-15 or air traffic in and out of McCarran International Airport.

Although large, it’s not the largest video screen in Las Vegas. The Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy, which stretches 1,500 feet long and 90 feet wide and covers 135,000 square feet, holds that distinction.

