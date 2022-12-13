Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium

There is $7.5 million worth of work set to be conducted at the stadium, with 15 items noted on a list provided to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority by the Raiders.

An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Just as the project budget for the initial work to complete Allegiant Stadium is closed out, several million dollars worth of improvements are planned for the $2 billion facility.

“Some of the items put forward are for safety and security and some are for comfort and the overall experience for the guests,” said Brian Gordon, principal at Applied Analysis who serves as staff for the stadium authority. “Those are the primary things they (Raiders) have in mind when bringing forward these capital improvements.”

The biggest ticket item is the expansion of the gate canopies that surround the exterior of the stadium, listed at $3.5 million.

There also is $1.3 million worth of work to add an exterior misting system around the stadium. Both the misters and canopy extensions would be aimed at helping eventgoers stay cool during the sweltering summer heat in Las Vegas.

There is over $330,000 worth of work tied to the Raiders’ natural grass field that sits outside on a massive tray on non-game days. The two items listed as field protection and field scrim, or a lightweight cover that is placed over the field to help protect it from sun damage.

Capital repair work is also planned for the bollards that protect pedestrians around the stadium, slated to cost $350,265 to complete.

“It is designed for additional safety and security around the stadium, particularly when we have additional major events coming to the market, including things like the Super Bowl,” Gordon said. “All of these (are) in mind with ensuring a safe environment and an efficient way to move folks around the stadium.”

The Raiders are tasked with filling a fund that was set up as part of the stadium financing plan to pay for capital improvements. There is also a separate account that the stadium authority funds with any money left over after all debt service and “waterfall accounts” are paid. The Raiders would be required to make the investments on any cost overruns outside of those two funds, Gordon said.

The Raiders are expected to bring forward a list of capital improvement each year to satisfy the lease agreement the team signed in 2018 vowing to keep Allegiant Stadium a state-of-the-art, premier NFL facility.

“Whether they intend to make repairs or maintenance types of investments into the facility, as well as making additional improvements to Allegiant Stadium, they will bring that forward on an annual basis,” Gordon said.

