Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert

Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that sent flames and smoke billowing into the air outside Allegiant Stadium Saturday after a concert by The Weeknd.

A trailer fire that sent flames and smoke billowing into the air outside Allegiant Stadium Saturday night was caused by cardboard being placed too close to a generator, authorities said Monday.

The fire started at 10:46 p.m. at 3333 Al Davis Way. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said a large merchandising trailer behind secured gating at Allegiant caught fire after a performance by The Weeknd.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters and there were no injuries, Whitney said.

”It was a merchandise trailer and it had a generator,” Whitney said. “At some point someone put cardboard boxes near it to where it ignited. It ignited the generator and then the trailer ignited.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.