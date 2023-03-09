Parking garage/restaurant taking shape near Allegiant Stadium

The Terrible Herbst parking garage being constructed across Polaris Avenue from Allegiant Stadium is rounding into form.

The Terrible Herbst parking garage under construction across Polaris Avenue from Allegiant Stadium is rounding into form.

The four-level structure will serve as a new place to park for event and games days at the stadium and be the closest parking garage to the stadium. The garage will feature 713 parking spaces. Vehicle access to the garage will be located from Dewey Drive on the north side of the structure.

It will also offer a supper club and other space located on the ground level of the project that sits on 4.2 acres. The 18,305-square-foot restaurant space will be located on the northeastern corner of the structure. The planned restaurant will feature a main dining room, two private dining rooms, a kitchen and an office suite.

The restaurant will feature painted aluminum, metal railings, painted retaining wall and is planned to include a rolling garage door portion on one of the outer walls. Rolling garage doors are a popular feature that allows restaurants to create an indoor-outdoor feel.

Terrible Herbst is requesting to add digital signage around the space and for the structure to be higher than previously approved for by Clark County. The Clark County Planning Commission is set to discuss and potentially approve the request at its April 4 meeting. Timothy Herbst, listed as the applicant and owner of the project, was not available for comment.

A total of 8,767 square feet of signage is being proposed on the façade of the structure, where 3,781 square feet is approved. That includes approving 8,404 square feet of animated signage where 300 square feet are approved.

The signage request includes multiple animated wall signs, projecting signs and a freestanding animated sign, including roof signs where such signs are not permitted.

The height request will look for approval for the building to be 54 feet tall, where 50 feet is approved. That is to incorporate the adding of lighting, an elevator shaft and a flagpole. The flagpole request is to allow for a 72-foot-tall flagpole at the site.

The pair of neighboring Terrible Herbst convenience stores on the northwest and southwest corners of Russell Road and Polaris have large flag poles where massive Raiders flags are flown on game days.

Terrible Herbst states the planned additions are justifiable because of the structure enhancing the Stadium District that is in its infancy.

“The parking structure, uses, and the proposed signage will encourage other similar well designed wildings, structures, uses and signage in the area to create a positive visual impact for the area while achieving the intent and goals for creating this special stadium district/plan,” the filing stated.

