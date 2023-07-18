Raider Nation banners to hang from streetlights around Allegiant Stadium

The area around Allegiant Stadium is slated to feature a larger presence of the Silver and Black.

Football fans walk along the Hacienda Bridge before the game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium in September 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The area around Allegiant Stadium is set to feature a larger presence of the Silver and Black.

Clark County and the Raiders entered into an agreement Tuesday to give the team right of way to various streetlight poles in the stadium district, so that the team can install team-related banners.

The streets that will see the Raiders flags hung on light poles include Polaris and Hacienda avenues and Dean Martin Drive. More than 90 streetlights were highlighted as potential locations for the banners in the agreement between the team and the county.

All banners must not exceed 8 feet in height and 3 feet in width and must hang at least 20 feet above ground level. The banners will be used for community support of the Raiders.

“I think it continues to solidify the stadium district and what our vision is for that area,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said. “It both demonstrates our pride in our home team and also expresses our desire to continue to develop a true stadium district.”

Banners for other special events at Allegiant Stadium are also an option under a separate permit.

No fee is tied to the Raiders’ use of the light poles, and the team will foot any costs tied to prepping the light poles and the installation of the flags.

The county also will require the banners remain in good condition and could replace any worn or damaged banners that are left unattended, as well as bill the Raiders for the cost of that work.

The Raiders kick off their 2023 NFL season on Aug. 13 for their lone home preseason game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

