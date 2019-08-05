Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium has topping out ceremony today

The Raiders are having an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday morning for the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.

Dignitaries and construction workers are taking part in a topping out ceremony at Las Vegas Stadium, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers get ready to hoist the beam at topping out ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A topping out ceremony will connect the last beam to the frame of the Las Vegas stadium on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders President Mark Badain takes a picture of his signature after he signed a beam that will go at the top of the Las Vegas stadium during a topping out ceremony on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders are having an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday for the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.

Dignitaries are signing a steel beam that will connect the last roof truss to the stadium frame and watch it hoisted into place.

General contractors Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, and McCarthy Building Cos., Henderson, wedged in the final truss Thursday afternoon.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders subsidiary building the stadium, had said months ago that he was hopeful all the roof trusses would be in place by July 31 so that crews could pursue the next construction challenge of installing the translucent polymer roof.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

