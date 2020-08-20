113°F
Allegiant Stadium

Raiders season ticket holders receive special 2020 season boxes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 3:56 pm
 

Though Raiders games will be played without fans at Allegiant Stadium this year, the organization is still providing season ticket holders with the perks that go along with being part of Raider Nation.

Season ticket holders began receiving their tickets for the 2020 season, packaged in a specialized box. Every ticket holder to the sold out 65,000-seat stadium will receive the commemorative box, according to Raiders President Marc Badain.

The sleek black box’s exterior features the state of Nevada with the Raiders shield logo and “Inaugural Season Las Vegas 2020,” embossed on top.

When the box is opened, a replica of Allegiant Stadium appears with the Raiders’ theme song, “The Autumn Wind,” playing upon opening.

In the middle of the stadium replica are the season tickets; when they are removed a replica of the field is printed below.

Season ticket holder Michaelann Byerly received her box on Thursday and was blown away by the presentation.

“The box is so beautiful,” Byerly said. “We love it, music and all. Such a classy organization.”

Although the season is closed to fans, Raiders owner Mark Davis said ticket holders would receive the perks they normally would.

Although the arrival of the box with her tickets was an exciting moment, Byerly still wishes she could attend games this season.

“Bittersweet for sure,” she said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

