73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Allegiant Stadium

Raiders unveil bike racks, paths at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated April 20, 2023 - 1:44 pm
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, March 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, March 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The home of the Raiders is getting more accessible for those who ride on two wheels.

The Raiders unveiled new bicycle racks and suggested bike paths at an event Thursday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Officials say the racks will allow more bikes to be stored on-site, while the designated paths will enhance the safety of everyone who visits the stadium.

Last year Allegiant drew nearly 1.7 million people to its events.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
2
Raiders add former UNLV defensive coordinator to staff
Raiders add former UNLV defensive coordinator to staff
3
Josh Jacobs no-show for 1st day of Raiders’ offseason program
Josh Jacobs no-show for 1st day of Raiders’ offseason program
4
Raiders unveil bike racks, paths at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil bike racks, paths at Allegiant Stadium
5
Raiders make move for quarterback in RJ’s 3rd mock draft
Raiders make move for quarterback in RJ’s 3rd mock draft
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
Golden Knights show their fans some love at the pump
Golden Knights show their fans some love at the pump
Bomb-sniffing dogs join LVCVA’s security team
Bomb-sniffing dogs join LVCVA’s security team
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Las Vegas Super Bowl week expected to draw thousands of media reps
Las Vegas Super Bowl week expected to draw thousands of media reps