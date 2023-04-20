Raiders unveil bike racks, paths at Allegiant Stadium

Officials say the new features are part of an effort to enhance the safety of everyone who visits the stadium.

The Raiders unveiled new bicycle racks and suggested bike paths at Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, March 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The home of the Raiders is getting more accessible for those who ride on two wheels.

The Raiders unveiled new bicycle racks and suggested bike paths at an event Thursday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Officials say the racks will allow more bikes to be stored on-site, while the designated paths will enhance the safety of everyone who visits the stadium.

Last year Allegiant drew nearly 1.7 million people to its events.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.