Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium

The parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium was released Thursday by the Raiders, less than a month away from the $2 billion facility’s first scheduled major event.

Raiders President Marc Badain, Regional Transportation Commission CEO MJ Maynard, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Luxor President Chuck Bowling are scheduled to be on hand Thursday morning at the stadium to announce the long awaited plan.

Despite being completed last summer, the stadium has sat mostly empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. No fans were allowed to attend Raiders games and no mega events took place.

Parking for Raiders home games and other large events at the stadium including the first event, a July 3 performance by EDM star Illenium, will be divided up into several lots around the area.

There are 35,000 parking spots within one mile of the stadium, according to stadium officials, with over a dozen different lots surrounding the area. That includes a limited amount on-site at the stadium for full season parking pass holders and parking garages at the Luxor, Excalibur and Mandalay Bay and various other lots in the area.

One of the largest single lots is the Clark County-owned Tropicana Detention Basin located off Wynn and Oquendo roads where over 2,700 parking spots are planned. The Raiders plan to lease 20 acres of the 100-acre parcel from the county mainly for employee parking for events, according to county documents.

It will cost between $20 and $100 per event to park, depending on the location of the lot. Single event and game day parking passes will be available on the SpotHero app and will be required to be purchased ahead of time.

Parking lots will be open four hours prior to kickoff of Raiders games and three hours before other events at the stadium. The lots will close one hour after the conclusion of all events at the stadium.

Tailgating is permitted on Raiders owned parking spots, with 6,000 of those located throughout multiple lots, according to the stadium’s website.

MGM Resorts is also offering its “Stadium Walk” in the southeast corner of the Luxor’s parking lot, where a 130,000 square foot tailgate space will be set up on large event days, with live entertainment, food, beverages and activities planned.

This tailgating will accommodate the 20,000-plus fans expected to walk to games and large events from the Las Vegas Strip. The trip across the Hacienda Avenue bridge from Strip to the stadium is about a 10-15 minute walk.

Hacienda will be shut to normal vehicle traffic on event days.

Those driving to the stadium should note that some other roads in the area will be converted to one-way traffic on event days. Those roads include Polaris Avenue, Dean Martin Drive, Diablo Drive and Procyon Street.

Those hailing a Lyft, Uber or taxi cab to the stadium will have multiple pickup and dropoff points. A designated general zone is on the corner of Procyon Street and Diablo Drive, with a walking path through Diablo leading to the stadium.

There is also the north rideshare lot located off Valley View Boulevard and Bell Drive, two east rideshare lots, one located at the Mandalay Bay and the other at the Luxor and a south rideshare lot planned for Century Park Drive and Quail Avenue, near the hotel properties located south of Russell Road.

A lot for shuttles to drop off and pick up event attendees will be located on-site, in the northwest corner parking lot.

