Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed

The seating layout for Garth Brooks’ Allegiant Stadium show on Ticketmaster’s website shows 21 sections on the stadium’s floor (including two handicap sections), added to the 148 sections offered around the stadium for the show set for Aug. 22.

The newly installed signage at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The seating chart for Garth Brooks’ highly anticipated christening of Allegiant Stadium as a concert facility has been released just days before general public tickets go on sale.

The capacity for what the Raiders are advertising as the “first major concert to be held in Allegiant Stadium” will be at around 70,000 fans, according to Raiders President Marc Badain.

Capacity for Raiders and UNLV football games at the $2 billion facility is 65,000, but can be expanded to hold up to 72,000 fans for large scale events like the Super Bowl.

A layout map suggests the stage will sit in the north end of the stadium, surrounded 360 degrees by floor sections. The lanai doors that open up to a view of the Las Vegas Strip and peristyle club look down on the stage on the far north end, just above the 200 level seats.

Diagrams of Brooks’ other stadium shows announced for 2020, May 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and May 16 in Cincinnati show similar setups, with the stage surrounded by floor sections.

The layout is opposite of what’s depicted in the artist rendering of what a concert would look like in Allegiant Stadium, as the stage is shown on the south end of the stadium looking toward the peristyle club.

Ticketmaster’s layout states for some events the layout and specific seat locations may vary without notice.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are $94.95. There is an eight-ticket limit.

Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster’s website, via Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks Line at 1-800-654-2784 or via the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Ticketmaster encourages customers to visit Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “Insider Tips” ahead of Friday, to create their account or refresh their existing account for a quicker purchasing experience.

Brooks is no stranger to Las Vegas, having a residency at Wynn running from 2009 to 2014.

