Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium

The Raider Image official team store is located on the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After seeing Allegiant Stadium rise from the ground during its 31-month construction time span, Raiders fans have seen a multitude of images of the facility’s exterior.

With pictures of the interior limited to those of scrimmages the Raiders held in the stadium, the full scale of what the stadium has to offer has yet to be seen.

Ahead of its grand debut on “Monday Night Football,” airing on both ABC and ESPN to mark the monumental occasion, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was provided a tour of the new $2 billion stadium.

Here’s your sneak peek inside the 65,000-seat stadium where the Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Even though it’s technically still outside the stadium, work on field prep has begun.

The field tray will be moved into the stadium on Sunday for Monday night’s game.

The tray will be moved from outside into the stadium, which currently awaits the playing surface.

The Al Davis torch will light up for the first time in Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

The sheer size of the stadium is apparent when you’re finally inside.

Some of the team’s all-time greats are honored in the hallway that leads to the team’s locker room.

The locker room itself is pretty posh and includes a giant shield logo.

The Champions Club on the west side of the stadium will include a pretty good view of the field level.

Al Davis may not get to see the inside of Allegiant Stadium, but his words will be there to inspire the team.

