Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl

The general manager and assistant general manager of Allegiant Stadium will resign following the Feb. 11 Super Bowl, they confirmed Wednesday.

The field is worked on as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Stadium’s top brass will resign after the upcoming Super Bowl.

Stadium general manager Chris Wright and assistant general manger Greg Desharnais will depart their roles Feb. 15, the two confirmed Wednesday night to the Review-Journal.

Wright declined to discuss what his next career move would be until after the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

He saluted Raiders owner Mark Davis and team president Sandra Douglass Morgan.

“I love working with Sandra, Mark and the Raider staff,” Wright said in an email. “Many have been friends for many years. I’ll miss the amazing team that actually makes the stadium run every day and brought us the #1 stadium in the world recognition last year.”

Wright and Desharnais worked for AEG Facilities, helping run the Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Arena before following the Raiders to Las Vegas to manage Allegiant Stadium.

In June 2019, AEG signed a long-term deal to manage the stadium, then AEG and SMG merged in August 2019 to become ASM Global. Last year ASM Global was sold to Legends, a premium experiences company.

“I absolutely love the stadium and the staff, and am so proud of the work we did to make Allegiant Stadium what it is,” Desharnais said in a text message. “I’ll always be grateful to the Raiders organization for the opportunity to come to Las Vegas, and open the building.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.