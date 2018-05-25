Vegas Nation: Stadium construction depends on many players — VIDEO

While most of the focus on the planned $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium is focused on the construction site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority continues to monitor agreements it has reached with the stadium’s builders, the Oakland Raiders.

Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Rick Velotta sits down with Jeremy Aguero, principal at Applied Analysis to provide an update on the Las Vegas Raiders stadium set to open in 2020.

Jeremy Aguero, a principal with Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, has provided staff support for the authority under the direction of its chairman, Steve Hill.

Aguero appeared Friday with Review-Journal business writer Rick Velotta in a new edition of the “Vegas Nation Stadium Show” that provides analysis of the project expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

