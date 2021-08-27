Want to get married in Allegiant Stadium? You can do that

Here comes the bride, here comes the bride, walking down the 50-yard line?

A short light show is projected onto the field during the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Party at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Here comes the bride, here comes the bride, walking down the 50-yard line?

That scenario could play out in Allegiant Stadium, as the facility is opening its doors to various special occasions, including weddings.

Allegiant Stadium’s private events arm is advertising various areas of the stadium being open to not only weddings and proposals, but birthday, retirement and anniversary parties among other possible special occasions.

A wedding in the stadium would include a 1 ½ hour ceremony with up to 50 guests and a champagne toast for all in attendance. There are three spaces where a wedding could take place in the stadium, with a bridal staging room and the sound system as part of the package deal.

Interested couples can also add a reception following the ceremony in one of many spaces in the stadium, including the field, the Coors Light Landing surrounding the Al Davis memorial torch and club spaces in the building.

Proposals include a surprise proposal opportunity, with a a message displayed on the stadium’s screens and 10 photos of the occasion.

Other events like birthday, retirement and anniversary parties include a 2 ½ hour event for up to 50 people, with a tiered food and beverage package, use of TVs and the sound system.

Any occasion can include a host of add-ons including appearances by the Raiderettes, team mascot Raider Rusher, and use of the video boards in the stadium to display slideshows or messages. For non-wedding events a Raider legend is also available to make an appearance at the party.

Birthday parties can also include a Raiders-themed cake made by local favorite Freed’s Bakery.

Prices for the events weren’t available on the stadium’s website.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.