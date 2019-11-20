Water agency postpones vote on $30M marketing deal with Raiders

The authority’s citizens advisory committee, formed last month, will be evaluating the proposal at a January meeting.

A Raiders Stadium model is displayed during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Southern Nevada Water Authority board will no longer be voting on a 10-year marketing and advertising partnership with the Raiders Thursday.

Instead, the authority’s citizens advisory committee, formed last month, will be evaluating the proposal at a January meeting.

The proposal entails the authority having the ability to use the Raiders’ name and logo, identify itself as a partner of the team and place ads on TV, radio, social media and billboards and within Allegiant Stadium. A large portion of the stadium advertising would take place in the restrooms on the main and upper concourse.

After the committee makes a recommendation on the proposal, the authority’s board will evaluate the partnership at a subsequent meeting — probably in March.

“After consultation from the board, our executive team decided that (delaying the vote) would be the best move,” said SNWA spokesman Scott Huntley.

The 10-year deal would cost $30 million in tax dollars, and would also have the Raiders contribute $600,000 annually to convert two local high school grass football fields to synthetic turf and agree to invite members of the SNWA Youth Advisory Council for a tour of Allegiant Stadium each year.

