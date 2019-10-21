75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Summerlin developer, Aviators owner Hughes Corp. to sell $2B in assets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2019 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2019 - 7:36 pm

After weighing a possible sale of the company, Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. has replaced its top boss and unveiled other plans to save and make money.

Hughes Corp. announced Monday that Paul Layne, a regional president, has replaced CEO David Weinreb effective immediately and that both Weinreb and Hughes Corp. President Grant Herlitz “will step down from the company.”

The developer also wants to sell about $2 billion worth of “non-core assets” and to reduce overhead by $45 million to $50 million annually through organizational changes.

Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community could also see more construction soon, with the developer citing 8 million square feet of “near-term” development opportunities in Summerlin.

The burst of changes follows Hughes Corp.’s announcement in June that as part of a “strategic review,” it was considering a sale of the company; a sale, joint venture or spin-off of a portion of its assets; a recapitalization; or changes to its corporate structure.

The goal was to “maximize shareholder value,” with Weinreb stating at the time that the business “continues to perform extremely well” but indicating its stock price was lower than it should be.

If a buyer had snapped up Hughes Corp., it would have put the Las Vegas Aviators, its ballpark, the open-air Downtown Summerlin mall and thousands of acres of suburban Las Vegas land in new hands.

Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim, commands some of the highest home and land prices in Southern Nevada, and is one of the top spots in the country for builders’ sales.

Billionaire hedge-fund operator Bill Ackman, chairman of Hughes Corp., told analysts Monday that the company underwent a “full-blown sales process,” with 14 prospective buyers conducting a deep look at the developer.

Eight were seen as lead investors. Among those, he indicated, seven stated they didn’t have the capital for this kind of transaction. The eighth still appears interested, but it’s unclear whether that buyer will make an offer, Ackman said.

Some assets may be sold

Hughes Corp. has projects and properties in several states, including Hawaii, Utah, Texas and New York. In a presentation released Monday, Hughes Corp. listed several non-core assets; none was identified as being in Summerlin.

By selling such assets, the company expects to generate around $600 million in cash proceeds after debt repayment and transaction costs. The funds would be used to buy back shares and for development opportunities in “core” master-planned communities, the company said.

Its presentation also pointed to commercial development pipelines. In Summerlin, that includes 5 million square feet of office space, 5,600 multifamily units, and 100,000 square feet of neighborhood retail.

If Hughes Corp. had sold, it wouldn’t have been the first time Summerlin’s developer fell under new ownership.

The Texas-based company traces its roots to its namesake Howard Hughes, the famed aviator, businessman and recluse who acquired the land now known as Summerlin — named after his grandmother Jean Amelia Summerlin — in the 1950s.

Hughes died in 1976. Twenty years later, his heirs sold the Howard Hughes Corp. to Maryland mall developer the Rouse Co. in a $520 million deal, according to news reports at the time.

Chicago mall operator General Growth Properties acquired Rouse in a $12.6 billion deal in 2004 as the real estate bubble inflated. But the economy eventually crashed, and General Growth halted construction of the outdoor mall now known as Downtown Summerlin, leaving a steel skeleton off the side of the 215 Beltway at Sahara Avenue.

General Growth went bankrupt in 2009 — Reuters called it the biggest real estate failure in U.S. history — and as part of its exit from bankruptcy in 2010, it spun off The Howard Hughes Corp. as a separate company with control over Summerlin and other properties.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
A Sept. 25, 2019, photo shows a sign indicating a new selling price for a house sits atop a Rea ...
High prices, lower inventory send existing home sales down 2.2%
By Bani Sapra The Associated Press

The National Association of Realtors says that homes sold last month declined at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.38 million units, ending two months of sales gains.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E ...
First Las Vegas Raiders season tickets fees due Nov. 15
By / RJ

As personal seat license sales for Allegiant Stadium wind down, those who reserved their spot in the $2 billion stadium will soon be expected to pay for the first season tickets in Las Vegas Raiders history.