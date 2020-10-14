Summerlin developer Howard Hughes finishes Midwest skyscraper

Hughes Corp. and project partner Riverside Investment & Development announced they have opened an office skyscraper in downtown Chicago.

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. and partner Riverside Investment & Development have opened a 55-story office tower in downtown Chicago, seen here. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp. and Riverside Investment & Development/Nick Ulivieri Photography)

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. has finished an office skyscraper in downtown Chicago.

Hughes Corp. and project partner Riverside Investment & Development announced Wednesday that they opened a 55-story riverfront tower at 110 N. Wacker Drive.

According to the developers, it is Chicago’s tallest new office building in 30 years and features more than 1.5 million square feet of rentable space.

The project cost an estimated $722.6 million, according to a securities filing by Texas-based Hughes Corp.

Locally, the developer sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin, Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community. Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and boasts more than 100,000 residents.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.