Taxable retail sales in Nevada jumped in February, report says

The state’s taxable retail sales was more than $6 billion in February, continuing a year-long trend of higher spending.

People shop for items in the meat section at Smith's in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The latest report on the state’s taxable retail sales showed Nevada’s economy is still strong.

The Department of Taxation reported last month that taxable retail sales in February was $6.4 billion, an increase of 8.2 percent from $5.9 billion compared to February 2022.

In Clark County, taxable retail sales were at $4.8 billion for the month, a 10 percent year-over-year increase from $4.4 billion for the same period last year.

And the county’s five largest sectors reported an increase compared to February 2022, though clothing and clothing accessory stores reported the smallest jump.

Food services and drinking places reported $971.2 million in taxable sales, a 14.5 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers saw $533.4 million, a 3.2 percent year-over-year increase.

Durable goods merchant wholesalers had $362.4 million, a 15.3 percent increase from February 2022.

Clothing and clothing accessory stores saw $318.3 million, up 1.3 percent year over year.

Nonstore retailers reported $313 million, a 14 percent year-over-year increase.

Most categories saw an increase but some sectors such as furniture and home furnishings stores reported a decline. That category saw taxable sales in February decrease by 10.5 percent year-over-year to $67.6 million while electronics and appliance stores fell 12.4 percent to $75.2 million.

