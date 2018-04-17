Tesla temporarily stops Model 3 production at Reno, Fremont plants

The shutdown, expected to last a few days, was preplanned, a Tesla representative said in a statement.

An overall view of the new Tesla Gigafactory is seen during a media tour Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Tesla has temporarily shut down Model 3 production at its plant outside Reno and in Fremont, California.

The shutdown, expected to last a few days, was preplanned, a Tesla representative said in a statement. The Reno-area plant, which is called a Gigafactory, makes batteries for the company.

“Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1,” the statement said. “These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this.”

Tesla also closed both factories from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24.

Hiccups at the factory at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Northern Nevada previously caused Tesla to miss its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 cars per week in 2017.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.