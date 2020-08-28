Tesla’s Nevada factory target of a ‘serious’ cyberattack

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday that the company’s Nevada factory was the target of a “serious” cybersecurity hack.

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday that the company’s Nevada factory was the target of a “serious” cybersecurity hack.

Federal prosecutors arrested a Russian national in Los Angeles over the weekend on a charge of attempting to infect an unnamed Nevada company with malware and hold its data for ransom.

Musk confirmed in a tweet Thursday it was the company’s Nevada factory, “This was a serious attack,” he said in the tweet.

Prosecutors said Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, a 27-year-0ld Russian citizen, tried to recruit a Tesla employee to infect the company’s computer with malware.

Kriuchkov is accused of offering to pay the employee $1 million once the virus had been transmitted into the company’s system.

“The malware would supposedly provide Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators with access to the company’s system. After the malware was introduced, Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators would extract data from the network and then threaten to make the information public, unless the company paid their ransom demand,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Batteries for the Model 3 and other Tesla battery storage products are produced in the Nevada Gigafactory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.