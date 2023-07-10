Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community

A new project with a mix of residential and commercial uses is planned for the demolished Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho sites in North Las Vegas.

Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The demolition of the Fiesta Rancho continues on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A preliminary use concept for the former Texas Station site.

A site plan concept for the former Texas Station site. (Hylo)

A mixed-use neighborhood called Hylo Park at Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive is now in the works for the demolished sites of the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station casinos in North Las Vegas.

Documents presented to the North Las Vegas Planning Commission show that Agora Realty &Management, which is currently in escrow to buy the land from Station Casinos, has put in a rezoning request for the 73-acre site to redevelop the property with a mix of residential and commercial uses.

Agora Realty is requesting a public hearing to rezone the land from resort commercial to a mixed-use neighborhood. The subject property is three parcels of land located at the northeast and southeast corners of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The site will be developed in three phases, according to the planning documents, with the commercial side — concentrated to the north and west side of the site — containing a mix of “experiential commercial, recreation, hotel, retail, restaurant and multifamily uses.” The residential side, which will be focused on the southeast corner of the site, will contain up to 665 units.

Plans for the site also include a new hotel with at least 150 rooms, two new ice rinks (the remaining one will be turned into a field house), outdoor entertainment, a convenience store and child care center.

Agora Realty &Management CEO Cary Lefton said construction is slated to begin in early 2024 and be finished by the end of 2025. He said the company is planning on working with a key developer for the residential side, and Agora Realty will build and then lease the commercial side.

“We’ve created a master-plan community with this, and what we intend to build is a family-orientated walkable community,” Lefton said. “The fun part is you’ll have the sports program building and continuous to that you’ll have the plaza with shops, restaurants and public space, and a large screen that will air sporting events similar to an Olympic Village-type atmosphere.”

Agora Realty said the new neighborhood will create 925 jobs.

The proposed mixed-use plan for the area, according to planning documents, “is intended to provide a more unified, pedestrian-oriented design that is conducive to creating self-supportive areas with a broader mix of housing types. These developments include areas where goods, services and residences are conveniently located and assessed.”

Planning commission documents gave a brief recap of the recent history of the former Station Casinos properties originally built in the 1990s, stating that “after the COVID-19 pandemic, the casino operators surrendered their business licenses resulting in the expiration of the GED’s (Gaming Enterprise Districts) and associated SUP’s (Special Use Permits) six months later.”

Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station never reopened after the pandemic and were demolished over the past year.

Station Casinos also tore down Fiesta Henderson last year. The Henderson City Council approved the city’s purchase of the 35-acre property for $32 million in December, with plans to build a recreational sports complex.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.