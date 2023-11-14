Board approves spending $6.5M to prepare former Riviera site for development

The LVCVA board had to approve a land preparation project before the 10 acres could be sold to 65SLVB, a partnership paying $125 million for the Riviera site.

The final tower of the Riviera hotel-casino comes tumbling down during an implosion on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, to make way for the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A construction trench is seen at the former site of the Riviera in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2018. (Courtesy of Clark County Fire Department)

Gino Catania, left, and his cousin Vinny Catania wait on a barrier for the implosion of the remaining tower of the Riviera, far left, along with the property's remaining structures, early Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

People gather on Sands Avenue to watch the final tower of the Riviera hotel-casino implosion on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, to make way for the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $6.5 million to prepare a 10-acre site where the Riviera once stood for a $125 million sale.

The board also approved the amended sale plan with 65SLVB, a partnership of Brett Torino of Las Vegas and New York’s Paul Kanavos, for the land just south of Fontainebleau.

The land originally was to be sold to Chilean developer Claudio Fischer for $120 million, but the sale failed to close in 2022. The LVCVA kept a $7 million nonrefundable deposit and put the parcel back up for sale. As Fischer prepared to close the deal, it was determined that the site needed excavation and fill to prepare for future development.

That’s when Torino and Kanavos stepped up to buy the land and in March, the transaction was approved by the board.

On Tuesday, the board approved the $6.5 million contract with Las Vegas Paving for the excavation-and-fill project as well as the amended purchase agreement with 65SLVB.

The new owners will have until 2033 to develop the land.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

