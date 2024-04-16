80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Boutique hotel on the Strip to be rebranded

NoMad Las Vegas, the 293-room hotel on the top four floors of Park MGM, will rebrand “in the ...
NoMad Las Vegas, the 293-room hotel on the top four floors of Park MGM, will rebrand “in the coming months,” following an acquisition of the operators of the boutique hotel that leaves out the Strip location. (Benoit Linero/NoMad Las Vegas)
A view of Park MGM along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/La ...
A view of Park MGM along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Travelers check their bags a Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, a day a ...
Nevada among 15 states sought to help enforce airline consumer laws
A plane comes in for a landing at the North Las Vegas Airport on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (L.E. Ba ...
Bigger may be better: Las Vegas-area airports set sights on expansion
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las Vegas R ...
Nevada hotels could pay $8.1B in taxes this year
Slots employee Marites Mallari awaits possible players in the baggage area in Terminal 1 at Har ...
Why does Las Vegas’ airport have slot machines?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

Expect changes at a boutique luxury hotel on the Strip.

NoMad Las Vegas, the 293-room hotel on the top four floors of Park MGM, will rebrand “in the coming months,” following an acquisition of the operators of the boutique hotel that leaves out the Strip location.

Hotel giant Hilton announced this month that it would acquire a majority controlling interest in Sydell Group, the London-based hospitality company behind the NoMad brand. Hilton said it plans to expand the NoMad Hotels brand with as many as 10 properties currently in discussion. The news release stated the Las Vegas location was excluded from the transaction and will have a new flag.

But it’s not publicly known what the hotel will rebrand to, and when. MGM Resorts International, partners in the boutique hotel and operators of Park MGM, declined to comment.

NoMad opened in October 2018 as part of MGM’s two-year, $650 million renovation of the former Monte Carlo.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Jewish-focused high-rise hotel proposed near Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
When will the Strip see another new hotel-casino?
recommend 3
Some rooms still available for Tropicana’s last days
recommend 4
Hard Rock’s plans for Mirage move forward with ‘Beatles’ closure
recommend 5
What are the oldest casinos on the Las Vegas Strip?
recommend 6
Which Las Vegas resort pools are open to locals?