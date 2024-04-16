Boutique hotel on the Strip to be rebranded

Hilton has acquired a controlling interest of the operators of this hotel, but the deal excluded the Vegas location.

A view of Park MGM along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NoMad Las Vegas, the 293-room hotel on the top four floors of Park MGM, will rebrand “in the coming months,” following an acquisition of the operators of the boutique hotel that leaves out the Strip location. (Benoit Linero/NoMad Las Vegas)

Expect changes at a boutique luxury hotel on the Strip.

NoMad Las Vegas, the 293-room hotel on the top four floors of Park MGM, will rebrand “in the coming months,” following an acquisition of the operators of the boutique hotel that leaves out the Strip location.

Hotel giant Hilton announced this month that it would acquire a majority controlling interest in Sydell Group, the London-based hospitality company behind the NoMad brand. Hilton said it plans to expand the NoMad Hotels brand with as many as 10 properties currently in discussion. The news release stated the Las Vegas location was excluded from the transaction and will have a new flag.

But it’s not publicly known what the hotel will rebrand to, and when. MGM Resorts International, partners in the boutique hotel and operators of Park MGM, declined to comment.

NoMad opened in October 2018 as part of MGM’s two-year, $650 million renovation of the former Monte Carlo.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.