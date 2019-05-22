Downtown Las Vegas motel, the Downtowner, gets $2.5M renovation
DTP Companies announced Tuesday that it renovated 88 rooms at the Downtowner and spruced up its courtyard and exterior.
Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh’s side company has wrapped up a $2.5 million renovation of a downtown Las Vegas motel.
DTP Companies announced Tuesday that it renovated 88 rooms at the Downtowner and spruced up its courtyard and exterior. The courtyard features a six-hole putting course, and inside, the front desk doubles as a bar.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 30.
The Downtowner, 129 N. Eighth St., at Ogden Avenue, was built in 1963.
Hsieh launched Downtown Project — as DTP Companies was formerly known — in 2012 to put $350 million into real estate, restaurants, tech startups and other ventures in the Fremont Street area, pumping money into a neglected area of the city, albeit with mixed results.
The business changed its name last year.
