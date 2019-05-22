Downtown Las Vegas motel, the Downtowner, gets $2.5M renovation

DTP Companies announced Tuesday that it renovated 88 rooms at the Downtowner and spruced up its courtyard and exterior.

DTP Cos. announced that it renovated the Downtowner motel in Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy Neon PR)

Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh’s side company has wrapped up a $2.5 million renovation of a downtown Las Vegas motel.

DTP Companies announced Tuesday that it renovated 88 rooms at the Downtowner and spruced up its courtyard and exterior. The courtyard features a six-hole putting course, and inside, the front desk doubles as a bar.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 30.

The Downtowner, 129 N. Eighth St., at Ogden Avenue, was built in 1963.

Hsieh launched Downtown Project — as DTP Companies was formerly known — in 2012 to put $350 million into real estate, restaurants, tech startups and other ventures in the Fremont Street area, pumping money into a neglected area of the city, albeit with mixed results.

The business changed its name last year.

