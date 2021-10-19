Ex-gaming regulator Sandra Morgan named to Allegiant’s board

Sandra Douglass Morgan, the state’s first African American chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, was appointed to the board of directors of Allegiant Travel Co. on Monday.

Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the state Gaming Control Board, speaks during a board meeting at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Former Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan on Monday was named to the board of directors of Allegiant Travel Co., parent company of Allegiant Air.

Morgan is the owner and manager of Douglass Morgan, LLC, a legal and consulting firm, and was the first African American to serve as Control Board chair in the state’s history.

“Sandra brings a great deal of specialized experience in highly-regulated, high-profile industries that will be of tremendous benefit as our company continues to grow,” Maurice Gallagher, Allegiant’s chairman and CEO, said in a release issued Monday. “She is a dynamic leader with a proven ability to navigate today’s most complex industry issues, from labor regulations to cybersecurity. We are so pleased to have her join our leadership team.”

As chair of the Control Board for nearly two years beginning in 2019, Morgan,43, led the passage and implementation of cashless wagering regulations and ensured that all gaming licensees adopted policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

In addition to her appointment to Allegiant’s board, Morgan also serves as an independent director with Fidelity National Financial, Inc., a provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp., a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm.

Morgan was director of external affairs for AT&T Services Inc. from 2016 to 2019, where she was responsible for managing the company’s local government, legislative and community affairs work in Nevada. That role followed eight years of public service with the city of North Las Vegas in progressive appointments, including serving as city attorney from 2013 to 2016. She previously served as litigation attorney for MGM Mirage, now known as MGM Resorts International.

Prior to chairing the Control Board, Morgan was appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and is a past board member of Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates, a nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating achievement outcomes for Nevada students.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant uses its all-Airbus fleet to fly passengers from small- to medium-sized cities to resort destinations across the country, including Las Vegas. The discount carrier commonly offers fares of less than half the cost of an average domestic round-trip ticket.

“Allegiant is a true innovator in the travel industry — a dynamic company that continues to break the mold of traditional airlines,” Morgan said in a release. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work alongside Maury Gallagher and the members of this distinguished board, and look forward to realizing the next phase of their vision in becoming a truly integrated travel company.”

