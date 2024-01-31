Las Vegas airport adds remote bag drops in time for Super Bowl

The no-cost service at two locations is designed to minimize congestion at curbside dropoffs and at passenger ticket counters at Harry Reid International Airport.

A sign directing traffic to Terminal 3 is posted at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport has launched remote bag drop service in time for passengers leaving town after Super Bowl Sunday.

The no-charge service, available to passengers flying six airlines, is expected to reduce curbside traffic congestion and crowds at airline ticket counters and minimize the number of suitcases lugged through the terminal and on airport shuttle buses.

The locations will operate Thursdays through Mondays at the Airport Rent-A-Center, 7140 Gilespie St., from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the Terminal 3 departures area from 4 a.m. to noon.

Passengers with flights on American, Frontier, Southwest and United airlines, JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines will be able to check their suitcases for flights at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure times.

The service, operated by Bags Inc., has no additional cost. Any cost associated with checked bags, as applied by the airlines, are still applicable.

“As passenger volumes continue to grow, we are constantly seeking new ways to make the travel experience less stressful for customers while also reducing congestion at key points of the airport’s operations,” Ralph LePore, senior director for the Clark County Department of Aviation, said in a release issued late Tuesday. “This remote bag drop service will provide increased flexibility for our passengers, and we are thrilled to have it in time to welcome fans arriving for Super Bowl 58.”

The Clark County Commission in December approved a multi-year contract with Bags Inc., which operates similar programs in Denver, Tampa, New Orleans, Orlando and Boston. Terms of the contract also allow Reid International the option of allowing Bags to operate pop-up locations during high-volume weekends.

