Las Vegas’ airport sees fewer flight cancellations as week progresses

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport is gradually seeing fewer canceled flights this week after several days of moderate travel impacts.

Reid saw 15 flights canceled through Wednesday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The number is down from the 31 nixed flights reported Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines has been the most impacted carrier at Reid with 26 canceled flights Tuesday and eight as of midday Wednesday. Southwest Airlines had three noted cancellations Wednesday, with United Airlines and Alaska Airlines both with two nixed flights. Additionally, there were 147 delayed flights Wednesday at Reid.

Travelers are seeing far fewer canceled flights over the past two days compared to last weekend into Monday when more than 200 flights were cancelled at Reid.

Nationally, there were 420 flights into, within or out of the U.S. canceled on Tuesday, with 6,025 delays, according to FlightAware. On Wednesday, that had improved to 230 flights canceled nationwide, with 2,911 delays reported.

A combination of weather issues in Florida and technology issues were blamed for the cancellations, Reid spokesman Joe Rajchel said earlier in the week

The airline system is an interconnected one; if issues arise in one area, other regions are impacted, Rajchel said.

Spirit said in release this week that it expected operations to improve as the week progressed.

