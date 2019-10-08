Las Vegas Convention Center expansion cost balloons to $980.3M

To assure the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion will be completed by CES 2021, the LVCVA board of directors approved a contract amendment that increases the cost.

Workers hoist the last high beam on top of the future Las Vegas Convention Center exhibit hall as part of an expansion project, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The cost of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project will increase $45.2 million to $980.3 million following a contract amendment approved Tuesday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.

Board members unanimously approved an increase from the guaranteed maximum price to assure the project will be completed in time for the 2021 CES.

The amended contract assures a temporary certificate of occupancy Dec, 14, 2020, substantial completion Jan. 1, 2021, final completion and a certificate of occupancy Feb. 14, 2021, and a final closeout July 27, 2021.

The new contract also approves additional upgraded features for the building that will house a 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall, meeting rooms and a rooftop patio for outdoor events.

Board members also approved contracts for professional oversight of the Boring Co.’s $48.7 million underground people-mover project.

In separate actions, the board unanimously approved a $525,500 contract with Kansas City, Missouri-based HNTB Corp. for third-party review services on the first-of-its-kind transportation system, and a contract for up to $2 million to Nova Geotechnical and Inspection Services LLC to provide material testing and special inspection services on the project.

The Boring project, which would be the first commercially deployed transit system of its kind, also would include developing less than a mile of twin vehicular tunnels, one pedestrian tunnel, three underground stations, elevators and escalators to access the stations and all of the back-of-the-house features for lighting, power, video surveillance, ventilation and life safety, cellphone and Wi-Fi systems, intercom and public address systems and a control room.

The company is in the process of securing permits to drill underneath the Convention Center and under several city streets.

