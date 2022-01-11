LVCVA approves $40M commitment to host 2024’s Super Bowl LVIII

Las Vegas’ Super Bowl Host Committee will need to raise about $20 million to spend a total $60 million in advance of the Feb. 11, 2024, NFL championship football game.

Marquees along the Strip show the announcement that Super Bowl LVIII will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved committing $40 million to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

It was the convention authority’s largest noncapital expense for a single event, although the board previously committed $80 million in a 20-year deal for naming rights to the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The National Football League’s championship game is scheduled Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium. The game is expected to deliver more than $571.9 million in economic impact and 4,597 full- and part-time jobs, which was the amount Super Bowl LV produced for the Tampa Bay area when it hosted the game last year.

The Super Bowl isn’t the only partnership Las Vegas has with the NFL. The LVCVA board of directors in February 2020 approved up to $2.4 million to host the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The city was to host the draft in April 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 postponed that party until this year.

The board also approved up to $1.75 million in July 2020 to host the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 6.

The Super Bowl Host Committee, currently composed of nine community leaders including Chairman Maury Gallagher, CEO of Allegiant Travel Co., may be expanded as the game date gets closer.

The committee is expected to spend nearly $60 million for game preparations and will need to raise $20 million in additional funds to go with the $40 million provided by the LVCVA.

The NFL has provided a $60 million budget based on experience with past Super Bowl games.

The host committee isn’t looking to spend money just for the game itself.

It also plans at least a week of festivities leading up to the game, including a Super Bowl Experience Fan Fest; a media center and media party for more than 6,000 working members of the national and international press covering the week from Las Vegas; “Opening Night” and “NFL Honors” live television broadcasts; a live entertainment and concert series; sponsor activations; corporate hospitality events; and other activities that will drive tourism to the city and cast an international spotlight showcasing Las Vegas as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

The NFL has penciled out $20.8 million for direct operating costs, including:

— $3.85 million in staff costs

— $3 million in sponsorship fulfillment – collateral and promotional materials

— $3 million toward public safety, including police, fire and emergency services

— $2.7 million in advertising, marketing and decor

— $1.65 million for media, public relations and hospitality

— $1.6 million for other expenses like office space, professional services and insurance

— $5 million for contingencies

There also are $39.2 million in event-related costs. Those include:

— $17 million reimbursement to the NFL

— $6 million in stadium costs

— $2 million for hotels and meeting spaces

— $2.5 million for parking and transportation

— $2.2 million for Super Bowl events

— $5 million for tickets and suites

— $1.25 million for volunteers

— $750,000 for permits

— $1.5 million for other expenses, including practice facilities, technology and an accreditation center

— $1 million for contingencies

