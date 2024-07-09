114°F
LVCVA board approves raise, six-figure bonus for CEO Hill

LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill delivers a presentation during the monthly meeting of the LV ...
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill delivers a presentation during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 1:03 pm
 

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill will get a 4 percent, or $19,300 annual pay raise to $495,000 a year and a 40 percent, or $190,280 bonus for guiding the city’s destination marketing organization through what is widely believed to be the city’s most successful year.

Hill, who has led the LVCVA since 2018, was credited with overseeing the city’s inaugural hosting of the Super Bowl in February and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

In addition to serving as the top officer of the LVCVA, he chairs the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which guided construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and is working with Major League Baseball to relocate the Oakland A’s to a stadium that would be built on the former Tropicana resort site on the Strip.

Hill is compensated at around the midrange of the nation’s top destination marketing organization leaders, despite having the additional responsibility of overseeing management of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is undergoing a $600 million renovation.

Representatives of the LVCVA board of directors, who voted unanimously to give Hill the raise and bonus, said they expect to review compensation policies next year to bump Hill higher among peer executives.

Over the past fiscal year, Hill emphasized driving additional tourist demand, worked to fill and sell the city’s meeting and convention space, developed new sports and special events, renovated the convention center and improved access throughout the community by maintaining the Las Vegas Monorail and developing the Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop underground transit system.

In the last calendar year, visitation was up 5 percent to 40.8 million, the overall visitor spend was up 15 percent to $51.5 billion and individual visitor spending was up 9 percent to $1,261, according to LVCVA statistics.

Many of Hill’s goals for next year are to exceed the growth that has occurred already.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

