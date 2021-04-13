LVCVA to spend nearly $9M to sponsor sports events at Allegiant

A new game format — the Pac-12 Conference playing against either the Big Ten Conference or the Southeastern Conference — is expected to expand the Las Vegas Bowl.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday agreed to spend nearly $9 million to sponsor six sporting events at Allegiant Stadium over the next five years.

Board members authorized spending $475,000 for the Aug. 1 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup Finals.

The match will pit the best soccer teams from the northern portion of the Western Hemisphere.

CONCACAF is one of the six continental confederations of Fédération Internationale de Football Association servicing 41 member associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana in the south. The CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament features men’s national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

In a separate vote, the board unanimously approved sponsoring the newly realigned Las Vegas Bowl, also at Allegiant Stadium, for the 2021 through 2025 seasons.

The board authorized spending between $1.6 million and $1.8 million during the five years of the sponsorship.

The game would be played between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 on ESPN or ABC. In a format change, participating teams will be from the Pac-12 Conference and on odd years — 2021, 2023 and 2025 — the opponent will be the Big Ten Conference and on even years, it will be from the Southeastern Conference.

That’s a switch from the prior format of pitting the Mountain West Conference champion against a team from the Pac-12.

The last time the game was played, in 2019 at Sam Boyd Stadium, an estimated 21,000 people came for the game, generating $23.2 million in economic impact as the University of Washington defeated Boise State University 38-7.

