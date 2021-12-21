New I-15 billboard touts infrastructure bill in Las Vegas

Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas this holiday season are being reminded that the infrastructure bill, recently signed into law, is set to make their commutes smoother.

A billboard paid for by the Democratic National Committee and featuring President Joe Biden signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law was scheduled to go live Tuesday morning on I-15 southbound near Harmon Avenue.

The billboard is part of a nationwide campaign spread among five major travel hubs in the U.S., with similar versions also featured in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia and Chicago.

“As Americans travel to be with their loved ones this holiday season, we want to make sure folks in Nevada know that better roads, highways, bridges, airports are on the way, thanks to President Biden’s and Nevada Democrats’ leadership,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve highways, repair bridges, improve public transportation, and modernize our airports, easing stress and making it easier for Nevadans to get around and stay connected.”

Nevada is set to receive $2.5 billion to improve highways, $220 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years and almost $460 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state, and over $58 million for fiscal year 2022 to update airport infrastructure.

Of that Nevada will receive $481 million to go toward improving highways and bridges and bolstering efforts to lower traffic deaths and serious injuries in the state.

“This money will also help make it possible for us to make critical investments in I-15, I-80, and the new I-11,” said Sen Jacky Rosen in a statement.

Another allocation announced last week was $58.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration funding to go to airports in Nevada. That includes $44 million to Harry Reid International Airport and $1.9 million to the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

“Nevada’s airports are the gateways to our state for visitors from across the country and around the world,” Rosen said in a statement. “The $58 million headed to Nevada is a game-changer that will deliver long-overdue resources to expand, upgrade, and modernize our airports all over the state.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.