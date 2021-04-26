‘Vegas You’ campaign says Las Vegas ready to welcome back visitors

The LVCVA’s new ad campaign, “Vegas You,” launched Monday with the release of “The Dance” video.

Las Vegas is ready to welcome back visitors, according to an advertising campaign launched Monday.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s new campaign, “Vegas You,” will appear on a variety of network, cable and digital channels and aims to remind visitors of the unique offerings available here. The campaign comes as the city continues to lift or relax operating restrictions.

“The new Vegas You campaign reminds travelers that Las Vegas is open, ready and excited to welcome them,” Kate Wik, LVCVA’s chief marketing officer, said in a Monday news release. “The Dance, the first ad from the new campaign, evokes the feeling of freedom that has become synonymous with the Vegas experience.”

“The Dance” features a couple dressing up and dancing around a variety of Las Vegas attractions, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Venetian on the Strip and downtown’s Circa.

“Let out the Vegas in you,” a narrator says toward the end of the video, right before the city’s new tagline, “What happens here, only happens here,” appears over an image of fireworks above the Las Vegas skyline.

The campaign is meant to bolster Las Vegas’ tourism rates, which have improved in recent months but have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. The latest visitor volume numbers from the LVCVA show the city had about 1.5 million visitors in February, up 19 percent from January but down 54 percent from the year before.

“The Dance” will run nationally across a combination of channels: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, BET, ESPN, Bravo, Food Network and HGTV, and during NHL games on NBC Sports and NBA games on TNT. It will also run digitally as part of a streaming schedule with NBC and Fox, as well as other digital and social channels, according to the release.

A second advertisement is set to launch in late May.

The campaign’s launch is timed with the easing of operating restrictions in Las Vegas.

Last week, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said that Clark County casinos would allow 80 percent occupancy rates in most casinos and a 3-foot social distancing requirement starting this Saturday, up from the current 50 percent limits. Occupancy restrictions will be raised to 100 percent and social distancing rules will be rescinded in the county when officials verify that 60 percent of the eligible population has received at least a first COVID-19 vaccination.

The plan tracks with Clark County’s guidelines for easing COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, county officials proposed increasing occupancy limits to 80 percent by this Saturday and decreasing the 6-foot social distancing requirements to 3 feet once 60 percent of 1.8 million eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both plans are major steps in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide goal of reaching 100 percent capacity by June 1.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said Friday that the vaccination rate of Clark County residents was at 47 percent as of Thursday. She expects the level to reach 50 percent by the end of the week.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.

