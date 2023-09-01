What cities are the best for partying, nightlife?

Some of the cities in the top 10 might be considered head-scratchers.

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

We all knew this was a no-brainer from the get-go.

Las Vegas is the best city in America for partying and nightlife in the United States, according to a study conducted by BetMGM, the sports wagering affiliate of MGM Resorts International.

But some of the other cities in the top 10 are head-scratchers.

BetMGM, which reviewed 100 cities in the United States, analyzed multiple factors that attribute to how great a city is when it comes to its nightlife. These factors include the number of bars, average hotel and average drink prices and activities available.

Las Vegas was cited for its extravagant casinos, world-class entertainment, and luxurious resorts.

“Groups can engage with games, enjoy spectacular shows, party at top-notch clubs and explore the iconic Las Vegas Strip,” the report said. “Vegas has over 340 bars listed on Trip Advisor, which is 51 for every 100,000 of the population. Vegas has many activities for visitors to enjoy, with over 960 activities to do, from helicopter tours to seeing Cirque Du Soleil.”

Here’s a list of the rest of the top 10:

— New York. “It offers diverse experiences, including Broadway shows, trendy bars, renowned restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions. New York City has over a thousand bars and offers over 1600 activities for groups to engage with. Drinks are slightly more expensive, with average beer prices around $8.”

— Portland, Oregon. “Portland is a city known for its hipster culture, craft breweries, thriving food scene and abundance of attractions for visitors. Portland has average hotel prices of $119 per night. Nightlife in Portland thrives, with 47 bars per 100,000 of the population.”

— San Francisco. “Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the bustling Fisherman’s Wharf, Alcatraz Island or just soak in the vibrant nightlife, with a plethora of trendy bars and clubs. With 733 activities listed on Trip Advisor, there’s no end of things in San Francisco to do. Furthermore, hotels average around $129 a night, making it a more affordable location if you’re just visiting.”

— Cincinnati, Ohio. “Visitors and locals can enjoy pub crawls, dine at trendy eateries, and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, Cincinnati offers outdoor activities such as riverfront adventures along the Ohio River and exploring the Cincinnati Zoo. Cincinnati has 69 bars per 100,000 residents, which is the most out of any city, and to compliment that, average beer prices are stated to be around $4, making it a great choice for nightlife.”

— New Orleans. “The city’s iconic Bourbon Street in the French Quarter is a hotspot for celebrations, offering a vast range of bars, to which there are 47 per 100,000 people, live music venues, and bustling nightlife. Trip Advisor lists 598 different activities in New Orleans, so there is plenty to do. New Orleans also hosts legendary festivals such as Mardi Gras.”

— Orlando, Florida. “Orlando is home to world-renowned theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld. Orlando offers a vibrant nightlife scene, with numerous bars (60 for every 100,000 people), clubs, and entertainment venues. The average beer cost in Orlando is $6, which is reasonable, especially for an already thriving tourist destination. With 526 different attractions listed on Trip Advisor, Orlando has plenty to do and see.”

— Seattle. “The city offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and waterfront, including the iconic Space Needle. Seattle offers 127 natural beauty areas for a more relaxed visit. However, Seattle also offers a thriving nightlife with 41 bars per 100,00 (double the average of all cities 22).”

— Miami. “It’s renowned for its vibrant beaches, glamorous nightlife and Latin American flair. It is a fantastic destination for visitors or residents seeking a combination of relaxation and excitement. Groups can soak up the sun on South Beach, enjoy beach parties and revel in the city’s energetic nightlife scene. Hotels average $160 a night, which is $7 above the average ($153.55); however, with 611 activities to partake in, Miami has something for every group.”

— Atlanta. “The capital of Georgia is a dynamic city with a diverse range of activities for people to enjoy. The city boasts a thriving food scene, lively music venues and a rich history. Atlanta boasts cheap average hotel prices ($119), which means you have more to spend on the 193 activities available or going to experience any of the 46 spots of natural beauty.”

