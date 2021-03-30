Walls going up on $400M mixed-use project in southwest Las Vegas

UnCommons developer Matter Real Estate Group said crews began lifting tilt walls Monday for the project’s office buildings.

The walls are going up at the massive mixed-use development project UnCommons in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Developer Matter Real Estate Group, behind the shopping center Town Square, said crews began lifting tilt walls Monday for the project’s office buildings.

Tom van Betten, Matter’s vice president of strategic partnerships, said tilting the walls is the next milestone.

“It’s also the most dramatic in terms of what people can see as they drive by, as the shell appears in the span of a few days. From this point on, there will be a dramatic, visible transformation on the site,” he said. “Additionally, lifting the tilt walls represents how quickly the construction progress is coming along and the site is one step closer to opening early next year.”

UnCommons, located at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, will include more than 500,000 square feet of office space, more than 800 residential units, an entertainment venue, fitness studios, restaurants and cafes. There will also be a food hall, dubbed Platform One, featuring 20 vendors.

Some tenants already expected to open at UnCommons is the popular Los Angeles eatery Urth Caffe, which has one location at Wynn Plaza, and real estate firm CBRE.

The $400 million project broke ground in August with construction picking up in January. The first phase of construction is expected to finish early next year.

