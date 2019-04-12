MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Business

Walmart to invest $16.3M in Nevada, including robot janitors — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2019 - 5:45 pm
 

Walmart shoppers in Nevada may soon feel as if they stepped into the world of Wall-E. 

The retail company plans to invest $16.3 million in innovations in Nevada this year, which means some shoppers will be accompanied by robots as they pick up their online order or wander through select stores.

“This is part of our journey to become the retail store of choice, the employer of choice,” Tiffany Wilson, the director of communications for Walmart, told the Review-Journal. “Retail is changing. And we’re changing with it.”

New technology on the horizon

The upgrades are part of Walmart’s plan to invest $11 billion in stores nationwide. While all states will be seeing new innovation in some form, Wilson said Nevada is one of Walmart’s “key states” in these rollouts.

“We get a lot of traffic in our (Nevada) stores and we see a lot of different customers come through,” she said. “It’s one of the top states in terms of the amount of money we’re investing in new technology.”

Five Nevada stores will see pickup towers put in place this year. The 16-foot-tall machines can fulfill a customer’s online order within a minute of their arrival; the buyer just has to scan a barcode on their smartphone and the device retrieves their item.

Another 15 stores will be seeing FAST unloaders — a device that automatically scans and sorts items unloaded from trucks — and autonomous floor scrubbers. Wilson said the company hasn’t yet released which stores will be seeing the new technology.

While there will be more autonomous technology hitting local stores, employees shouldn’t be concerned about being replaced with robots, said Lee Peterson, executive vice president of marketing for retail consultancy WD Partners.

Instead, he said the roles are likely going to shift from perfunctory tasks — like cleaning floors — to those that require face-to-face interaction with customers. Peterson said this should be a boost to the company’s customer service; The 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index showed Walmart ranks near the bottom among department and discount scores.

“One of the biggest complaints Walmart gets is their customer service,” Peterson said. “If you have humans doing emotional work, it’s a win-win for employees, customers and Walmart.”

Bill Bishop, co-founder of Chicago-based research firm Brick Meets Click, said the machines will also help the company amid a tight labor market.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the unemployment rate last month was a low 3.8 percent, making hiring a challenge.

“It’s automating jobs we struggled to hire and retain,” Wilson said. “Our associates can spend more time helping customers on the store floor. … I think it creates a more convenient shopping experience for customers.”

Grocery shopping made easier

Consumers who don’t have the time or energy to shop in-person will now also have the option to pick up or have their groceries delivered from select stores.

Peterson said it’s a good move from the company; Walmart’s large, warehouse-style layout can make shopping a hassle for consumers, a disadvantage when compared with other, smaller supermarkets.

“They’re not designed great,” Peterson said. “This move should result in even more loyal shoppers for Walmart. … I think it’s going to make everything a whole lot better.”

More companies have been turning their eyes to delivery and pickup options in recent years as e-commerce continues to boom; a 2017 J.P. Morgan report projects 20 percent of all grocery sales will be online by 2025.

Walmart is already a leader in the space. Along with Amazon, the two account for a combined 28 percent of online grocery sales in 2018, according to Maryland-based market research firm Packaged Facts.

Peterson said he expects more consumers will turn to online grocery shopping as shipping costs go down.

“It was convenience and cost-driven at first,” he said. “Now, I think it’s just purely convenience.”

Staying ahead of the competition

Grocery sales made up 56 percent of Walmart’s total sales last year, according to its 2018 annual report. But with competitor Amazon making moves in the grocery industry — the e-commerce company bought Whole Foods in 2017 — Peterson said Walmart is doing all it can to keep its lead in the grocery industry.

Wilson said these new innovations and grocery options are an example of the company leveraging its assets and financial strengths in ways other companies can’t.

“No other company can say they’re within 10 miles of 90 percent of America,” she said. “We’re leveraging our physical presence to make sure we continue to grow.”

Peterson said Walmart’s taking risks with this technology, but he believes it’s a good strategy for the company to stay ahead of competitors.

“It’s protecting the house,” he said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Business Videos
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014
Tiny Pipe Home vs Shipping Crate
A Tiny pipe home was displayed at the International Builders Show this week in Las Vegas.
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing