What’s that massive building going up near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas?

Construction is moving ahead on a ‘megastore’ that a national retailer plans to open near South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.

Construction continues on the new Ashley HomeStore that is being built next to the Ikea near the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Another high-profile national furniture retailer is coming to southwest Las Vegas as it continues to build its new location next to Ikea.

Ashley HomeStore is progressing in its build-out of a 273,000-square-foot location as the walls have gone up and are visible from the 215 Beltway and South Durago Drive. Plans for the project were approved by the Clark County Planning Commission in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin-based furniture retailer said it aims to open this Ashley HomeStore in early 202. It would join four other Las Vegas locations.

This location will be a “megastore” for Ashley, a company officially previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and will serve as a distribution center and a showroom.

Company officials cited southwest Las Vegas’ growing number of homes and the visibility of the location as driving factors for the construction of a megastore at that location.

Although the project is moving forward, it has progressed slowly. Ashley previously said it was planning to open this location by the end of 2022. No reasons were immediately shared on why the store opening has been delayed.

Ashley bought 20.4 acres for this megastore in late 2020 for $27.4 million.

There seems to be enough demand in Las Vegas for an additional large-scale furniture store. These stores have performed well over the last year, according to data from the Nevada Department of Taxation. The department’s data showed that all furniture stores’ taxable sales in Clark County increased by 45.4 percent in March compared to the same period last year.

