Wynn Las Vegas, Encore launching more security measures

A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Las Vegas is launching increased security measures later this week.

The series of security measures at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will be in place Friday through Sunday evenings and include additional screenings and security personnel, according to a Monday statement.

The changes come shortly after a the Metropolitan Police Department reported an uptick in violence in the tourist corridor, which included a fight within the Encore that garnered attention on social media.

One video of the fight showed people within a resort hallway swinging at other guests and casino security as a crowd watches, and had more than 66,000 views on YouTube as of Monday night. The company has no record of injuries from the incident.

Following the event, a spokesman said the company would increase its room rates and investment in its security workforce and procedures.

Through the increased security measures, guests who enter Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will be scanned for metal and their hand-carried bags will be screened. The company’s prior security measures already included scanning hotel room keys at elevator entrances to make sure only registered guests were admitted to the hotel towers.

The new program went through a “successful pilot program” a few weeks ago, according to the statement.

The company has also increased its number of uniformed Metro Police Officers and Wynn security officers, which include former federal and local law enforcement officers, former FBI agents, former counter-terrorism operators and embassy security guards and former members from all branches of the U.S. military including Special Operations.

The updated security program also includes crisis and tactical response, a K-9 team, mobile and stationary officers and surveillance, along with additional departments the company did not disclose.

“Wynn Las Vegas is known for offering the best guest experiences,” Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas, said in the Monday statement. “These changes to our security program are devised to ensure our guests can continue to enjoy those experiences in a relaxed and safe atmosphere.”

