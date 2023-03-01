48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Alleged cult leader pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 10:43 am
 
Updated March 1, 2023 - 11:42 am
Nathan Chasing Horse, center, speaks with his defense attorneys Kristy Holston, left, and Tyler ...
Nathan Chasing Horse, center, speaks with his defense attorneys Kristy Holston, left, and Tyler Gaston, right, during his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped two women at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Supporters of Nathan Chasing Horse, who officials have accused of sexually assaulting Native Am ...
Supporters of Nathan Chasing Horse, who officials have accused of sexually assaulting Native American women and girls for more than a decade, watch during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Nathan Chasing Horse at his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped tw ...
Nathan Chasing Horse at his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped two women at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Nathan Chasing Horse, left, speaks with his defense attorneys Kristy Holston, right, during his ...
Nathan Chasing Horse, left, speaks with his defense attorneys Kristy Holston, right, during his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped two women at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
District Judge Carli Kierny presides over the arraignment of Nathan Chasing Horse where he plea ...
District Judge Carli Kierny presides over the arraignment of Nathan Chasing Horse where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped two women at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he raped two women.

Prosecutors have accused Chasing Horse of committing crimes across the United States and Canada, grooming and sexually assaulting Native American women and girls while operating a cult known as The Circle. Chasing Horse was indicted last week on 19 felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor under 16, sexual assault, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness and drug trafficking.

Chasing Horse is also known for playing Smiles A Lot in the 1990 Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.”

He pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in District Court on Wednesday, and asked for a speedy trial.

“I invoke my right to a speedy trial and also to a 60-day trial under Nevada law,” he told District Judge Carli Kierny.

Kierny scheduled a jury trial for April 17 and ordered Chasing Horse to appear in court again on April 10.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Kristy Holston declined to comment following Wednesday’s court hearing.

Chasing Horse was arrested Jan. 31 after police raided his North Las Vegas home, where he lived with up to six women he viewed as wives, according to an arrest report. Two women in Clark County told police they met Chasing Horse as young girls, and were raped by him starting when they were teenagers, according to court records.

He is also facing charges in U.S. federal court, and warrants charging him with sexual assault have been issued by the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana and by Canadian authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
2
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
3
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
4
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
5
Marcel Reece, other executives no longer with Raiders
Marcel Reece, other executives no longer with Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Accused cult leader Chasing Horse indicted on sex assault charges
Accused cult leader Chasing Horse indicted on sex assault charges
Alleged cult leader now facing sex assault charge in tribal court
Alleged cult leader now facing sex assault charge in tribal court
Bail set for former actor, alleged cult leader on sex assault, trafficking charges
Bail set for former actor, alleged cult leader on sex assault, trafficking charges
Alleged cult leader also faces sex assault charge in Canada
Alleged cult leader also faces sex assault charge in Canada
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader misused ‘spiritual influence,’ arrest report says
Accused cult leader misused ‘spiritual influence,’ arrest report says