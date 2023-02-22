Accused cult leader Chasing Horse indicted on sex assault charges

Accused cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse, who is charged with human trafficking and sexual assault, was indicted Wednesday on 16 sexual assault charges.

Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse, left, listens to his attorney Kristy Holston, a public defender, during his preliminary hearing at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Chasing Horse was arrested Jan. 31 on charges related to sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, according to court records. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An alleged cult leader and former actor was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts accusing him of sexually assaulting Native American women and girls.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, made a brief court appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning, and Chief Deputy Public Defender Kristy Holston said prosecutors filed court documents indicating they intended to indict Chasing Horse.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Chasing Horse later Wednesday morning on 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 16, six counts of sexual assault, and one count each of open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking a controlled substance.

District Judge Jerry Wiese said Chasing Horse would continue to be held in custody with a $300,000 bail.

Chasing Horse has been accused of committing crimes cross the United States and Canada while operating a cult known as The Circle. Chasing Horse is also known for playing Smiles A Lot in the 1990 Kevin Costner file “Dances With Wolves.”

He was arrested last month after police raided his North Las Vegas home, where he has lived with up to six women he viewed as wives, according to an arrest report. Multiple women, some who first met Chasing Horse when they were young girls, told police he raped them starting when they were teenagers.

Prosecutors have accused Chasing Horse of misusing his spiritual influence to take advantage of his followers, who numbered up to 350 at the height of the group.

Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles has said that Chasing Horse is a flight risk because of the influence he commands from his followers, and that he has continued to groom young girls to one day replace the women he viewed as wives.

Since his arrest in North Las Vegas, authorities in multiple jurisdictions have charged him with additional crimes. He has been charged in U.S. federal court, and warrants charging him with sexual assault have been issued by the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana and by Canadian authorities.

Chasing Horse remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

