Courts

Alvin Kamara, 3 others plead not guilty to battery charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Updated March 2, 2023 - 9:40 am
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits to appear within attorney David Chesnoff in ...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits to appear within attorney David Chesnoff in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 2, 2023. Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were each indicted on a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery in connection with an alleged attack during Pro Bowl weekend in February 2022 at The Cromwell. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up for the team's NFL football game a ...
FILE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. A grand jury in Nevada has indicted Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on two criminal counts in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits to appear within attorney David Chesnoff in ...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits to appear within attorney David Chesnoff in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 2, 2023. Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were each indicted on a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery in connection with an alleged attack during Pro Bowl weekend in February 2022 at The Cromwell. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnai Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others pleaded not guilty to battery charges in connection with an alleged brawl at a Strip casino last year.

Kamara, Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young were indicted in February on a felony charge of battery with substantial harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. They were all accused of attacking a man last year at The Cromwell.

According to transcripts of a grand jury hearing, Darnell Greene testified that he was leaving Drai’s After Hours around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, when he was beaten by multiple people who kicked and punched him.

Greene sued Kamara in October, claiming that he was chased down a hallway during the beating. The lawsuit claimed he suffered “severe injuries,” including a “disfiguring facial fracture” and blunt trauma to his head. His attorneys wrote in the lawsuit that he will need to undergo multiple surgeries.

According to an arrest report, Kamara told police that he thought Greene had done something to someone in his group of people who were leaving the nightclub, and that he punched Greene as the other man ran away.

Kamara’s defense attorneys have previously said that Kamara was “defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

Police identified the defendants through video from The Cromwell and inside a limo the men used to leave the property, a Metropolitan Police Department detective testified to the grand jury.

Kamara was heard on video inside the limo saying “I connected with that (expletive) jaw so hard” while holding his right hand in a fist, according to the grand jury transcripts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

