Alvin Kamara, 3 others plead not guilty to battery charges
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arraigned on Thursday along with three other men who are charged in connection with an alleged brawl at a Strip casino.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnai Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others pleaded not guilty to battery charges in connection with an alleged brawl at a Strip casino last year.
Kamara, Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young were indicted in February on a felony charge of battery with substantial harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. They were all accused of attacking a man last year at The Cromwell.
According to transcripts of a grand jury hearing, Darnell Greene testified that he was leaving Drai’s After Hours around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, when he was beaten by multiple people who kicked and punched him.
Greene sued Kamara in October, claiming that he was chased down a hallway during the beating. The lawsuit claimed he suffered “severe injuries,” including a “disfiguring facial fracture” and blunt trauma to his head. His attorneys wrote in the lawsuit that he will need to undergo multiple surgeries.
According to an arrest report, Kamara told police that he thought Greene had done something to someone in his group of people who were leaving the nightclub, and that he punched Greene as the other man ran away.
Kamara’s defense attorneys have previously said that Kamara was “defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”
Police identified the defendants through video from The Cromwell and inside a limo the men used to leave the property, a Metropolitan Police Department detective testified to the grand jury.
Kamara was heard on video inside the limo saying “I connected with that (expletive) jaw so hard” while holding his right hand in a fist, according to the grand jury transcripts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
