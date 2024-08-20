Bail set at $500,000 for Red Rock Resort stabbings suspect

A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man accused of stabbing Red Rock Resort employees in a drunken rampage.

Shayne Sussman, 25, is accused of stabbing one casino worker in the shoulder and back and another in the shoulder and bicep at the Summerlin casino. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on August 3.

He faces charges of attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

At a hearing Tuesday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan said she was concerned about community safety and the fact that Sussman seemed to have no motive. Sussman needs to be monitored 24 hours a day and electronic monitoring cannot satisfy that need or ensure community safety, she said.

But Sullivan said she had no legal ability to hold him without bail given the circumstances of the allegations.

She set bail at $500,000, an amount she and prosecutors said they did not think Sussman could afford. If he is released, he will be on high level electronic monitoring with house arrest and will have to use a device to make sure he doesn’t use substances.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

