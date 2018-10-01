Courts

Charges dropped against 4 dentists accused of rape in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2018 - 10:54 am
 
Updated October 1, 2018 - 6:31 pm

Prosecutors dropped charges Monday against four California dentists, including three brothers, who defense attorneys said were falsely accused of raping a woman at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

“After review of the facts of the case, it was clear that the allegations were completely fabricated,” lawyers for the men wrote in a prepared statement before a court appearance. “The evidence confirmed the men’s innocence, and the state has cleared them of all charges.”

None of the dentists, all of whom were already free on their own recognizance, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for a hearing that took about 30 seconds, just long enough for a prosecutor to tell Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman the charges were dismissed.

In early August, after the allegations were reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, attorneys for Ali Badkoobehi, 30, Saman Edalat, 39, Sina Edalat, 34, and Poria Edalat, 30, said video evidence contradicted the rape claim.

Badkoobehi’s attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath said video showed that the allegations were false and the sex was consensual.

Craig Hendricks, who represents Poria Edalat, said prosecutors were presented exculpatory video evidence that showed “extremely different” circumstances than what was initially reported to authorities.

Jess Marchese, the attorney for Saman Edalat, said his client did not have a sexual encounter with the woman. Gary Guymon, who represents Sina Edalat, pointed out in August that a prosecutor did not object to releasing the men without bond.

The men were arrested in late July after the woman told Wynn Las Vegas security that she was sexually assaulted in a suite while intoxicated.

In a statement that referenced the #MeToo movement, the men thanked their lawyers, family and friends for support during a “horrific ordeal,” which included media reports of the allegations.

“We are so grateful to the justice system for recognizing that we were the victims in this case,” the statement said. “We knew when the facts came out that the vicious allegations would be exposed as lies and our good names would be cleared. At this sensitive moment in our history, we believe that women should be respected and heard and believed. But as this case shows, it is also important to keep a critical eye on those willing to use the movement for their own selfish motives and remember that innocent until proven guilty is one of our country’s bedrock principles.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like