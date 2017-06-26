Ex-Las Vegas teacher gets 12.5 years to life for kidnapping, child porn

Melvyn Sprowson, a former teacher convicted of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl, was sentenced 12 1/2 years to life in prison Monday morning. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Melvyn Sprowson, a former kindergarten teacher convicted of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and child pornography charges, appears before Judge Stefany Miley before his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Melvyn Sprowson, a former kindergarten teacher convicted of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and child pornography charges, leaves the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center after being sentenced to 12 1/2 years to life in Las Vegas on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Melvyn Sprowson, left, a former kindergarten teacher convicted of kidnapping and child pornography, leaves the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center as his standby attorney, Michael Yohay, looks on in Las Vegas, Monday, June 26, 2017. Spowson was sentenced to 12 1/2 years to life. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former Clark County School District kindergarten teacher was ordered Monday to serve 12½ years to life behind bars on kidnapping and child pornography charges.

Melvyn Sprowson was convicted in March of secretly keeping a 16-year-old girl in his apartment for two months in late 2013.

At his sentencing hearing, Sprowson, 48, told District Judge Stefany Miley that he still loved the victim.

While she was in his home, the girl did not have contact with her family, though Sprowson once drove her past her home. When he did take her out of the apartment, prosecutors said, he concealed her identity with baggy clothes and a baseball cap.

Sprowson met the girl through a Craigslist ad he posted in August 2013.

Prosecutors said he had the girl send him pictures of herself wearing little clothing, and the two exchanged photographs before meeting at a roller-skating rink.

After several weeks, the two developed a relationship. When the girl’s disapproving mother found out, she punished her daughter by taking her phone away. The girl then contacted Sprowson to pick her up. He told her to bring her Social Security card and birth certificate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter