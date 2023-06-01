78°F
Courts

Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins to plead guilty in deadly wreck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 9:58 am
 
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, right, waits to appear in court during a preliminary hear ...
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, right, waits to appear in court during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, right, who is accused of causing a deadly crash two years ...
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, right, who is accused of causing a deadly crash two years ago, appears in court with his attorney Frank Kocka during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, center, who is accused of causing a deadly crash two year ...
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, center, who is accused of causing a deadly crash two years ago, Waites to appear in court with his parents Latoya Coleman and Marvin Collins during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, who is accused of causing a deadly crash two years ago, l ...
UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, who is accused of causing a deadly crash two years ago, leaves the courtroom after a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins said Thursday that he intends to plead guilty to criminal charges in connection with a 2020 fatal DUI crash that left a 52-year-old man dead.

Collins defense attorney, Frank Kocka, told Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure that Collins waived his right to a preliminary hearing and intended to enter a guilty plea in District Court. A preliminary hearing, when a judge determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, was scheduled for Thursday after more than two years of delays.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman told the judge in court that Collins had agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of reckless driving and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Police accused Collins of driving nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone before the crash on Dec. 30, 2020, when he slammed his Dodge Challenger into Eric Echevarria’s car.

Criminal proceedings were significantly delayed while former defense attorneys for Collins argued that the DUI charge was based on an unconstitutional state law regarding driving while under the influence of marijuana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

