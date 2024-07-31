100°F
Former Raiders safety pleads no contest to reckless driving

Roderic Teamer is seen in his booking photo for his Nov. 25, 2023, arrest on suspicion of DUI. Teamer, who had been a safety with the Raiders, was released by the team after the arrest. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 12:05 pm
 

A former Raiders player pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge on Wednesday, nearly a year after he was accused of speeding in order to make the team’s curfew.

According to Roderic Teamer’s arrest report, a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper noted he was “overwhelmed” by the smell of marijuana when he pulled Teamer over in November 2023. He was accused of speeding up to about 91 mph.

Teamer, a safety on the Raiders, was let go by the team after his arrest.

Defense attorney Ross Goodman said in an emailed statement that Teamer had “low levels of marijuana,” making it difficult for prosecutors to establish that Teamer was driving impaired.

“Rod was driving to the M Resort Casino and Hotel where the Raiders stay the day before the game,” Goodman said, noting that Teamer was cooperative with police.

He entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Teamer has already completed DUI school and a victim impact panel, and the case was dismissed on Wednesday, court records show.

Teamer signed with the New Orleans Saints in June.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

