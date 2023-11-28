Ex-Raider sped to make team’s curfew; smelled of marijuana, report says

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After he was pulled over by police, Roderic Teamer told officers he was speeding because he was a Las Vegas Raiders player and wanted to make the team’s curfew, according to an arrest report.

A Nevada Highway Patrol officer then noted they were “overwhelmed” by the stench of marijuana emanating from Teamer’s vehicle, the report stated.

Teamer, a Raiders safety who was released from the team after his Saturday arrest on DUI and speeding charges, was pulled over by a Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant on the 215 Beltway near Decatur Boulevard during a joint DUI blitz on Saturday night.

After Teamer, who was driving a Dodge Durango, was pulled over for allegedly driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, a Nevada Highway Patrol officer said the stench of burnt marijuana coming from the Durango was overwhelming, the report states.

Asked by the officer when the last time he smoked marijuana was, Teamer said earlier in the day, but he wasn’t able to give an exact time, the officer noted.

After the Raiders announced Monday they had cut Teamer, interim coach Antonio Pierce on Monday said the rest of players on the team should see the incident as a lesson.

“I think all our guys need to understand this: Whatever you do off the field, affects the decisions that are going to be made in this building,” Pierce said. “And we’re gonna do the best to protect the brand, the shield, and the Raiders organization.”

